Butler chipped in 24 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-13 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday's 110-102 win over the Wizards.

Butler led all Heat players in scoring while ending one rebound short of a double-double to along with a trio of assists and a steal defensively in an all-around showing. Butler has surpassed the 20-point mark in 18 games this season, including in four straight contests. Butler has also recorded at least eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in four straight games.