Butler logged 21 points (6-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 116-105 play-in game loss to the Hawks.

Butler led all players in Tuesday's game in assists while finishing as one of three Heat players with 20 or more points in the loss. Butler, who tallied 10 points in both the first and third quarters, has tallied at least 20 points and five assists in four straight games.