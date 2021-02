Butler scored 26 points (6-15 FG,1-2 3Pt, 13-15 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, 10 assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Knicks.

Butler struggled from the field, missing several shots from the paint. However, he made up for that with a stellar performance from the free-throw line -- both in terms of volume and efficiency. Butler also continued to stuff the stat sheet, as he's averaged 8.3 assists, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals across his last six games.