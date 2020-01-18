Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nears triple-double in win

Butler dropped 14 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT) in a win over the Thunder on Friday, adding 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block in 34 minutes.

Butler has cut down on his three-point shooting as of late. Over the last two weeks, the 30-year old has taken just 0.3 deep-range attempts per game. It's helped boost his field-goal percentage a bit, as he's shooting 55.2 percent from the field over that time span. Unfortunately, it hasn't done much to help his overall fantasy value, as his stock has fallen a bit over those two weeks.