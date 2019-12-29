Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nears triple-double versus 76ers
Butler produced 25 points (7-21 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-14 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, two steals and one block in 42 minutes during Saturday's 117-116 overtime win against the 76ers.
Butler finished just one board and one dime shy of a triple-double while cashing in the go-ahead free throw in overtime. While he struggled with his shot, he earned no shortage of trips to the charity stripe and provided a little bit of everything. Butler will look to keep it rolling during Monday's matchup versus the Wizards.
