Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nears triple-double

Butler (hip) had 24 points (4-10 FG, 0-1 3PT, 16-18 FT), 10 assists, seven rebounds and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 134-129 overtime win over the Wizards.

The star forward returned after a one-game absence and did a great job filling out the stat sheet, although that has become a trend for him. Butler has four double-doubles in his last eight outings, and he will aim to extend that solid run of play Friday at home against the Clippers. He is averaging 20.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists during that aforementioned eight-game stretch.