Butler (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

No reason has been given for his absence, but Butler won't be available for Monday's preseason opener. Given the NBA Finals ended only about two months ago, the Heat may simply be providing additional rest for some players, as Goran Dragic and Andre Iguodala are also sitting out for unspecified reasons.