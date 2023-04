Butler (rest) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Magic.

The absence of Butler is not surprising, as the Heat have locked up a spot in the Play-In Tournament, and head coach Erik Spoelstra wants to have him 100 percent healthy for the team's biggest game of the season against the Hawks on Tuesday. Butler ends the 2022-23 campaign with averages of 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game across 64 starts.