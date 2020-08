Bulter is not practicing with the Heat on Sunday due to an undisclosed reason, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It's currently unknown as to why Butler isn't with the Heat for practice Sunday, as he was granted an excused absence from the team. The Marquette product still remains in the NBA bubble however, which is a good indicator that he could possibly be available for the Heat's next contest against the Raptors on Monday.