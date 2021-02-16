Butler totaled 30 points (10-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 10-10 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Monday's 125-118 loss to the Clippers.

Butler did everything he could for his team Monday, but his efforts weren't enough to lift a reeling Heat team over an undermanned Clippers outfit. The triple-double was his second in three games, and he's now topped 20 points in three of his last four outings, despite shooting a modest 43.5 percent from the floor at that span. Butler has remained one of the top influencers in the free-throw percentage category during that time, however, hitting 41 of 48 foul shots (85.4 percent).