Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nursing back injury
Butler is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers with a back injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Butler played 35 minutes and put up 23 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals Friday in Orlando, but apparently his back has since tightened up. The 30-year-old figures to be a game-time decision for Sunday's contest.
