Butler (ankle) is available for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Butler was questionable for Wednesday's matchup, but he participated in the team's morning shootaround and was expected to play. Over his last two appearances, he's averaged 27.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds in 39.0 minutes per game.
