Heat's Jimmy Butler: Officially out Friday

Butler (shoulder) had an MRI come back clean but won't play Friday at Sacramento, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 30-year-old was considered doubtful so it's no surprise to see him unavailable, but the MRI result at least brings some good news. Regardless, coach Erik Spoelstra said there's no guarantee Butler retakes the court during the current road trip, in which case he wouldn't return until after the All-Star break.