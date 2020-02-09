Heat's Jimmy Butler: Officially out Sunday
Butler (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Portland.
Coach Erik Spoelstra said Saturday that Butler was considered doubtful to play Sunday, but he was downgraded to out on the official injury report. Butler should be considered questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday at Golden State.
