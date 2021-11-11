Butler (ankle) will not play in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

As anticipated, Butler will be held out on the second half of the back-to-back set after he departed Wednesday night's overtime loss to the Lakers with a sprained right ankle. The injury occurred during the second quarter, and Butler was held out of the entire second half, as well as overtime. Expect Tyler Herro to handle more of the offensive burden Thursday, while Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent could also be set for larger roles.