Butler (knee/illness) is officially unavailable for Tuesday's game with the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler was clearly trending in this direction throughout the day after coming down with an illness on top of his knee issue, and he now can be held out of lineups with confidence. He joins Kyle Lowry (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Caleb Martin (ankle) out of commission, likely meaning a large chunk of minutes will be available for Victor Oladipo, Max Strus, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith to cover. Butler's next opportunity to suit up arrives Tuesday versus the Bulls.