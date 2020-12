Butler (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 31-year-old was considered doubtful to play Tuesday, so it was only a matter of time before he was officially deemed unavailable. Butler's availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Wednesday remains up in the air. Andre Iguodala and Maurice Harkless could see increased minutes while Butler is sidelined.