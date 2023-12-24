Butler (calf) is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler has missed back-to-back games and didn't practice Sunday. While he's trending in the wrong direction, Butler still has a chance to suit up for the Christmas Day matchup versus Joel Embiid and the Sixers. If Butler remains sidelined, Jaime Jaquez and Caleb Martin could be beneficiaries again, but Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo would presumably lead the team in usage.