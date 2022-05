Butler (knee) is questionable for Monday's Game 1 versus Philadelphia, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 32-year-old practiced Saturday and said he intends to play Monday after missing Game 5 against the Hawks, but he's officially questionable on the injury report. Butler should still be expected to play in the opener against the 76ers, barring a setback. He averaged 30.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.8 steals in 37.3 minutes over four games versus Atlanta.