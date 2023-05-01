Butler (ankle) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 versus New York, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler sprained his right ankle late in the fourth quarter of Game 1, but he remained in the contest as Miami pulled away in the final minutes. Head coach Erik Spoelstra said Monday that the All-Star forward has been receiving treatment around the clock, but as expected, Butler's official availability likely won't be known until a few hours ahead of Tuesday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.