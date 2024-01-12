Butler (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

Butler has appeared in just one game since Dec. 18 while dealing with a right toe sprain. Updates on his status have been sparse, but he did say Tuesday that his toe is showing signs of improvement, and he's aiming to return either Sunday versus Charlotte or Monday in Brooklyn, though his official status for those games remains unclear. In the meantime, Jaime Jaquez, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic should continue to see increased roles, especially given Tyler Herro (shoulder) and Kyle Lowry (hand) are also out.