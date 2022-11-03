Butler (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Butler was a late scratch for Wednesday's matchup against Sacramento due to left hip tightness, and he'll be unavailable for a second consecutive game Friday. Max Strus drew the start in Butler's absence Wednesday, and it seems likely that'll be the case once again Friday.
