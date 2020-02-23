Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out again Monday
Butler (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's game at Cleveland, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Butler will be sidelined for the second straight contest due to the personal issue. Tyler Herro (foot) also remains sidelined, which leaves plenty of backcourt work for Kendrick Nunn, Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala and Duncan Robinson.
