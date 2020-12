Butler (ankle) will remain out for Wednesday's rematch against the Bucks.

Butler was held out of Tuesday night's drubbing, and he'll sit out again on the second night of a back-to-back. Butler's ankle injury dates back to Christmas Day against the Pelicans, when he exited the game early and was held to just 16 minutes. Butler should be considered day-to-day in advance of Friday's game in Dallas.