Butler has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Sixers due to the NBA's health and safety protocols, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
The completion of contact tracing following Sunday's postponement has eight Miami players out due to the COVID-19 protocols. Butler may end up missing multiple games beyond Tuesday's contest.
