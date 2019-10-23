Play

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out for opener

Butler will not play in Wednesday's season opener against the Grizzlies for personal reasons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Per Winderman, coach Erik Spoelstra declined to say whether Butler would be back for Miami's next game, which is scheduled for Saturday against the Bucks. Derrick Jones Jr. is a candidate to start in place of Butler on Wednesday.

