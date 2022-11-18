Butler (knee) will sit out the rest of the Heat's road trip, which includes Friday's game against the Wizards and the following two contests, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler's absence means that Miami will be left quite shorthanded on the wing, as Tyler Herro (ankle) and Duncan Robinson (hand) were also ruled out Friday. For as long as Butler is out, we can expect Max Strus and Nikola Jovic to take on expanded roles. The Heat return to Miami on Wednesday for a matchup with the Wizards.