Butler (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Minnesota, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler was initially listed as questionable after spraining his ankle during Friday's loss to Indiana, but the superstar forward has since been downgraded to out. Bam Adebayo (illness) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are also out, so Miami's frontcourt depth will be tested against Rudy Gobert and the Timberwolves.