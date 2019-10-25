Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out next two games

Butler (personal) will not play in either Saturday's game against the Bucks or Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves.

Butler will remain away from the Heat while they head out on a two-game road trip up north, as the All-Star is still spending time with his girlfriend and newborn daughter. It appears likely that Butler will return to the team when they return to Miami Tuesday to take on the Hawks. Kendrick Nunn is expected to remain in the starting lineup while Butler is away.