Play

Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out Saturday

Butler will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers due to personal reasons. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler's absence is unexpected and his next opportunity to suit up will now come Monday against the Cavaliers. In the meantime, Goran Dragic could see some more time handling the ball, while Derrick Jones and Andre Iguodala could also see some extra run.

More News
Our Latest Stories