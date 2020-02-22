Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out Saturday
Butler will not play in Saturday's matchup with the Cavaliers due to personal reasons. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Butler's absence is unexpected and his next opportunity to suit up will now come Monday against the Cavaliers. In the meantime, Goran Dragic could see some more time handling the ball, while Derrick Jones and Andre Iguodala could also see some extra run.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.