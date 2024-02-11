Butler (personal) won't play Sunday versus Boston.

According to a statement from his agent, Bernie Lee, Butler has been granted a leave of absence from the team following the death of a family member. The Heat will likely give Butler as much time as he needs away from the team to address the personal matter, making it uncertain if he'll be available for Miami's road back-to-back set Tuesday and Wednesday in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, respectively, to close out the pre-All-Star-break schedule. Miami will likely reopen a spot in the rotation for Haywood Highsmith on Sunday while Butler sits out, and Jaime Jaquez, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin are all candidates to absorb some of Butler's minutes.