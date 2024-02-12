Butler (personal) won't join the Heat for the team's two-game road trip Tuesday in Milwaukee and Wednesday in Philadelphia, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler was granted a leave of absence from the team over the weekend following the death of a family matter. After he wasn't in attendance for Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Celtics, Butler will remain away from the team for its road trip to close out the pre-All-Star-break portion of the schedule. With Josh Richardson (shoulder) out indefinitely and Terry Rozier (knee) uncertain to be available for the back-to-back set, the Heat could be forced to rely heavily on Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin to fill out minutes at the guard and forward spots.