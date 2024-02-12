Butler (personal) won't join the Heat for the team's two-game road trip Tuesday in Milwaukee and Wednesday in Philadelphia, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Butler was granted a leave of absence from the team over the weekend following the death of a family matter. After he wasn't in attendance for Sunday's 110-106 loss to the Celtics, Butler will remain away from the team for its road trip to close out the pre-All-Star-break portion of the schedule. With Josh Richardson (shoulder) out indefinitely and Terry Rozier (knee) uncertain to be available for the back-to-back set, the Heat could be forced to rely heavily on Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez, Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin to fill out minutes at the guard and forward spots.
More News
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out Sunday, granted leave from team•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Triple-double against Spurs•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Leads Heat with 23 in Tuesday's win•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Team-high 21 against Clippers•
-
Heat's Jimmy Butler: Nears double-double as top scorer•