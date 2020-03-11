Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out Wednesday vs. Hornets
Butler (toe) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets.
Butler suffered a toe injury Sunday and failed to practice Tuesday, so it's not especially surprising that he's unavailable for Wednesday's game, which projects as winnable even without him. In his absence, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn may take on extra playmaking responsibilities, while Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones could see more minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.