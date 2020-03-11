Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out Wednesday vs. Hornets

Butler (toe) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets.

Butler suffered a toe injury Sunday and failed to practice Tuesday, so it's not especially surprising that he's unavailable for Wednesday's game, which projects as winnable even without him. In his absence, Goran Dragic and Kendrick Nunn may take on extra playmaking responsibilities, while Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Derrick Jones could see more minutes on the wing.