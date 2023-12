Butler won't play Wednesday against Orlando due to a left calf strain, Wes Goldberg of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Butler likely suffered the injury at some point during Monday's loss to Minnesota and will now miss his fifth game of the season. The Heat are seemingly viewing Butler as day-to-day, so he could be available as soon as Friday in Atlanta. With Butler sidelined Wednesday, the Heat will turn to Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to absorb most of the usage on offense.