Heat's Jimmy Butler: Out with illness

Butler has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets due to an illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Per Winderman, Butler has been battling the issue since the weekend. The 30-year-old played 24 minutes in Tuesday's preseason win over the Spurs, finishing with 10 points (4-8 FG), five assists, three rebounds and a steal.