Butler posted 35 points (6-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 23-23 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, three blocks and four steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 112-111 win over the Thunder.

Butler led all Miami players in scoring while posting a perfect mark from the free throw line including the game-winner to secure the victory. Butler, who also led the team in steals and blocks Tuesday, tied a season-high scoring mark while scoring 30 or more points three times this season.