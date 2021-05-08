Butler had 25 points (7-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-14 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and five steals in Friday's win over Minnesota.

Butler was questionable coming into the night after an illness sidelined him for Tuesday's game against Dallas, but he showed no ill-effects, putting up yet another fantastic all-around stat line. Butler has been incredibly consistent since the All-Star break, averaging 22.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 2.3 steals while shooting 52.4 percent from the field. He's hit only 11 total three-pointers in that stretch (27 games), however.