Butler (ankle) has indicated that he plans to play in Saturday's Game 3 against New York, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler missed Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Tuesday due to a right ankle sprain, but he did some work Friday. The Heat will likely want to see how he fares during shootaround Saturday morning, but the team seems confident that Butler will be available. The 33-year-old logged 25 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 43 minutes during Game 1 of the series Sunday.