Heat's Jimmy Butler: Plays 26 minutes in Monday's win

Butler chipped in seven points (3-7 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and three blocks in 26 minutes during Monday's 120-87 win over the Hawks.

Butler missed last Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to an illness but was removed from the injury report prior to this one. If Butler can stay healthy this season, he is likely to shoulder a massive load offensively as a scorer and distributor, plus he remains one of the better defensive wings in the league as well.