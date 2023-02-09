Butler posted 25 points (9-18 FG, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 victory over the Pacers.

The veteran forward can't seem to sustain any real momentum this season -- he scored just 10 points last Thursday against the Knicks -- but that's been Butler's only stumble lately. He's scored more than 20 points in five of the last six games, averaging 24.5 points, 5.2 boards, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals over that stretch while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.