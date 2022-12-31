Butler amassed 17 points (5-13 FG, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and four steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 124-119 loss to Denver.

Butler failed to make a field goal on four attempts in the first quarter before entering the break with eight points on 2-of-6 shooting. He added nine points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field over the final two quarters while also posting three rebounds, three assists and three steals as Miami fell to the Nuggets on the road. Butler had scored at least 20 points in seven straight games coming in, though the eight assists were the most he's recorded in a game since Dec. 8 against the Clippers. It was also his sixth game this season with at least four steals.