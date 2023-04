Butler produced 35 points (15-27 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), five rebounds, 11 assists and three steals in 43 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 win over Milwaukee in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Butler led all players in Sunday's game in scoring while finishing with a team-high assist total en route to a double-double performance. Butler posted at least 35 points and 10 assists once during the regular season, a 35-point and 12-assist outing against Dallas on April 1.