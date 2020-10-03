Butler registered 25 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds and a steal in 45 minutes during Friday's 124-114 loss against the Lakers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Butler suffered what appeared to be a nasty ankle sprain in Game 1, but that didn't stop him from logging 45 minutes in Game 2 while finishing just two rebounds away from what would've been his first triple-double of the current postseason run. Butler assumed most of the playmaking duties with Goran Dragic (foot) out and that's likely to continue in Game 3 if the Slovenian is out, which might result in an increase of his playmaking figures but a potential reduction of his scoring numbers, even if that wasn't the case Friday.