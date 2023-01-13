Butler provided 17 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 33 minutes during Thursday's 108-102 win over the Bucks.

Butler fell just short of scoring 20-plus points for a fifth consecutive game Thursday, but he managed to record his first double-double since Dec. 15 during the win over Milwaukee. However, the 33-year-old had recorded at least two steals in 11 consecutive appearances prior to Thursday's matchup, but he was unable to log any takeaways against the Bucks. Butler has played at least 32 minutes in each of his six appearances in January, and he's averaged 22.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.2 steals in 34.0 minutes per game during that time.