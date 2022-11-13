Butler contributed 20 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Saturday's 132-115 win over Charlotte.

Butler left most of the offense to his teammates, as he hoisted a season-low eight shot attempts in the win. He was still able to get up to 20 points, however, thanks to an efficient mark from the field and a perfect 7-for-7 performance from the charity stripe. Butler also tied for the team lead with eight assists and grabbed seven boards to round out a fantasy-friendly line. He's really picked up his work as a distributor of late, dishing between six and eight dimes in each of his past six contests.