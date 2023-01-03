Butler totaled nine points (2-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-8 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Monday's 110-100 win over the Clippers.

Butler missed Miami's previous contest due to knee injury management, but the day off didn't seem to do any favors to his shooting stroke. The star forward finished just 2-for-8 against the Clippers, resulting in his lowest scoring total of the campaign. Butler did salvage his stat line somewhat with six assists and a pair of steals, and he has been very good in the latter category when he's been able to play, notching multiple thefts in each of his past seven contests.