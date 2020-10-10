Butler finished with 35 points (11-19 FG, 1-3 3PT, 12-12), 12 rebounds, 11 assists and five steals in Friday's Game 5 win over the Lakers.

It was another magnificent performance from Butler, who once again outdueled LeBron James in the fourth quarter. Both All-Stars were excellent, but Butler repeatedly got the free throw line and was able to score over Markieff Morris at will. Butler played 47 of a possible 48 minutes and also added one block.