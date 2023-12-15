Butler racked up 20 points (6-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during Thursday's 124-116 loss to the Bulls.

Butler didn't shoot well from the field Thursday, but he nonetheless managed to reach the 20-point mark for the 11th time through 21 games this season. The veteran forward also dished a team-high seven assists and added seven boards to round out a solid performance. Butler's numbers are mostly down this season, but he's still been a valuable fantasy asset with 21.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.7 dimes, 0.9 triples and 1.1 steals over 34.0 minutes per contest.