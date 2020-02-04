Heat's Jimmy Butler: Pours in 38 points against 76ers
Butler exploded for 38 points (14-20 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 137-106 win over the 76ers.
Butler was absolutely unstoppable, scoring from all over the floor and finishing with nearly twice as many points as field-goal attempts. He took it to his most recent former team, and Butler will look to build on this performance heading into Wednesday's matchup versus the Clippers.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...