Heat's Jimmy Butler: Pours in 38 points against 76ers

Butler exploded for 38 points (14-20 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 137-106 win over the 76ers.

Butler was absolutely unstoppable, scoring from all over the floor and finishing with nearly twice as many points as field-goal attempts. He took it to his most recent former team, and Butler will look to build on this performance heading into Wednesday's matchup versus the Clippers.

