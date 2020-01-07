Heat's Jimmy Butler: Practices Tuesday
Butler (back) practiced Tuesday, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
It's surely a step in the right direction for the forward, who's been battling a back injury and missed Sunday's contest as a result. Butler is reportedly on track to play Wednesday against the Pacers barring any major setbacks before tipoff.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...